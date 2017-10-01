Marilyn Manson Injured Onstage in New York

Marilyn Manson was injured onstage at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom Saturday night when a stage prop either fell on him or caused him to fall backward, Variety has reported.

His rep released a statement saying: “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital”.

The band was about 45 minutes into their set and was performing their cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” while Manson began to climb the podium that was framed by two giant fake pistols. At some point the podium began to wobble dramatically, Manson fell backward and then the prop fell upon him.

Both the house and stage lights remained down for several minutes while roadies placed a dropcloth over the podium. Eventually the house lights came up and an announcer said that “due to injury,” the show was over.