מיקס אינדי חורף של רדיו אלטרנטיב פילדלפיה

הקולגות שלנו ברדיו האלטרנטיבי 104.5 בפילידלפיה הכינו מיקסטייפ חביב באורך שעה של 46 להיטי אלטרנטיב ואינדי מהעבר ומהווה.

הנה רשימת השירים המלאה:

01 Cults – Go Outside

02 the Go-Go's – Vacation

03 Tegan & Sara – Closer

04 Vampire Weekend – Unbelievers

05 Walk the Moon – Tightrope

06 the Primitives – Crash

07 Charli XCX – You

08 Chvrches – The Mother We Share

09 the Naked & Famous – Hearts Like Ours

10 Toadies – Possum Kingdom

11 Imagine Dragons – It's Time

12 Marlena Shaw – California Soul

13 Switchfoot – Who We Are

14 Dillon Francis – Earthquakey People

15 Grouplove – Ways to Go

16 Dramarama – Anything, Anything

17 Sponge – Molly

18 the Lemonheads – Mrs. Robinson

19 the Clash – Should I Stay or Should I Go

20 Pumpichulo – Fun

21 Childish Gambino – Heartbeat

22 Phoenix – Trying to be Cool

23 Coldplay – Every Teardrop

24 Atlas Genius – Trojans

25 Killers – Shot At the Night

26 Twenty One Pilots – Car Radio

27 Twenty One Pilots – Guns For Hands

28 M.I.A. – Bad Girls

29 DJ Fresh – Gold Dust

30 Sneaker Pimps – Six Feet Underground

31 Oasis – Wonderwall

32 Two Door Cinema – What You Know

33 Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know

34 RHCP – Under the Bridge

35 Deni Hines – Son of a Preacher Man

36 Vacationer – Everyone Knows

37 Tame Impala – Music to Walk Home By

38 Passion Pit – Sleepyhead

39 Goldroom – Fifteen

40 Justice – D.A.N.C.E.

41 MSMR – Hurricane

42 Walk Off the Earth – Red Hands

43 Bastille – Pompeii

44 Killers – When You Were Young

45 New Politics – Tonight You're Perfect

46 311 – Love Song