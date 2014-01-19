עמוד הבית » פודקאסטים » מיקס אינדי חורף של רדיו אלטרנטיב פילדלפיה

מיקס אינדי חורף של רדיו אלטרנטיב פילדלפיה

19 בינואר 2014 פודקאסטים השאירו תגובה

הקולגות שלנו ברדיו האלטרנטיבי 104.5 בפילידלפיה הכינו מיקסטייפ חביב באורך שעה של 46 להיטי אלטרנטיב ואינדי מהעבר ומהווה.

הנה רשימת השירים המלאה:

נערות אינדי

01 Cults – Go Outside
02 the Go-Go's – Vacation
03 Tegan & Sara – Closer
04 Vampire Weekend – Unbelievers
05 Walk the Moon – Tightrope
06 the Primitives – Crash
07 Charli XCX – You
08 Chvrches – The Mother We Share
09 the Naked & Famous – Hearts Like Ours
10 Toadies – Possum Kingdom
11 Imagine Dragons – It's Time
12 Marlena Shaw – California Soul
13 Switchfoot – Who We Are
14 Dillon Francis – Earthquakey People
15 Grouplove – Ways to Go
16 Dramarama – Anything, Anything
17 Sponge – Molly
18 the Lemonheads – Mrs. Robinson
19 the Clash – Should I Stay or Should I Go
20 Pumpichulo – Fun
21 Childish Gambino – Heartbeat
22 Phoenix – Trying to be Cool
23 Coldplay – Every Teardrop
24 Atlas Genius – Trojans
25 Killers – Shot At the Night
26 Twenty One Pilots – Car Radio
27 Twenty One Pilots – Guns For Hands
28 M.I.A. – Bad Girls
29 DJ Fresh – Gold Dust
30 Sneaker Pimps – Six Feet Underground
31 Oasis – Wonderwall
32 Two Door Cinema – What You Know
33 Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know
34 RHCP – Under the Bridge
35 Deni Hines – Son of a Preacher Man
36 Vacationer – Everyone Knows
37 Tame Impala – Music to Walk Home By
38 Passion Pit – Sleepyhead
39 Goldroom – Fifteen
40 Justice – D.A.N.C.E.
41 MSMR – Hurricane
42 Walk Off the Earth – Red Hands
43 Bastille – Pompeii
44 Killers – When You Were Young
45 New Politics – Tonight You're Perfect
46 311 – Love Song

