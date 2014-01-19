מיקס אינדי חורף של רדיו אלטרנטיב פילדלפיה

הקולגות שלנו ברדיו האלטרנטיבי 104.5 בפילידלפיה הכינו מיקסטייפ חביב באורך שעה של 46 להיטי אלטרנטיב ואינדי מהעבר ומהווה.
הנה רשימת השירים המלאה:
01 Cults – Go Outside
02 the Go-Go's – Vacation
03 Tegan & Sara – Closer
04 Vampire Weekend – Unbelievers
05 Walk the Moon – Tightrope
06 the Primitives – Crash
07 Charli XCX – You
08 Chvrches – The Mother We Share
09 the Naked & Famous – Hearts Like Ours
10 Toadies – Possum Kingdom
11 Imagine Dragons – It's Time
12 Marlena Shaw – California Soul
13 Switchfoot – Who We Are
14 Dillon Francis – Earthquakey People
15 Grouplove – Ways to Go
16 Dramarama – Anything, Anything
17 Sponge – Molly
18 the Lemonheads – Mrs. Robinson
19 the Clash – Should I Stay or Should I Go
20 Pumpichulo – Fun
21 Childish Gambino – Heartbeat
22 Phoenix – Trying to be Cool
23 Coldplay – Every Teardrop
24 Atlas Genius – Trojans
25 Killers – Shot At the Night
26 Twenty One Pilots – Car Radio
27 Twenty One Pilots – Guns For Hands
28 M.I.A. – Bad Girls
29 DJ Fresh – Gold Dust
30 Sneaker Pimps – Six Feet Underground
31 Oasis – Wonderwall
32 Two Door Cinema – What You Know
33 Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know
34 RHCP – Under the Bridge
35 Deni Hines – Son of a Preacher Man
36 Vacationer – Everyone Knows
37 Tame Impala – Music to Walk Home By
38 Passion Pit – Sleepyhead
39 Goldroom – Fifteen
40 Justice – D.A.N.C.E.
41 MSMR – Hurricane
42 Walk Off the Earth – Red Hands
43 Bastille – Pompeii
44 Killers – When You Were Young
45 New Politics – Tonight You're Perfect
46 311 – Love Song
