Breaking Coldplay's NME table wasn't 'dirty protest'

Bring Me The Horizon say they didn’t mean to break Coldplay’s table at the NME Awards.

During their performance of Happy Song, Oli jumped off stage onto Chris Martin’s table and broke it.

But “it wasn’t meant to be Chris Martin’s table at all,” lead singer Oli Sykes tells Newsbeat.

“You know when you know no-one is really going to care about your band if you do what you usually do.”

Oli kicked glasses and bottles off the table leaving Chris Martin and the other Coldplay members a bit bemused.

“It was one of them things where you’re going to have to make an impression somehow,” Oli says.

“It wasn’t a dirty protest.”

Bring Me The Horizon also picked up the Innovation Award.

But they don’t necessarily think they’re innovators.

“It’s weird because five years ago NME didn’t want anything to do with us and we didn’t want anything to do with them,” Oli says.

“So for us it’s less about the award and more about how far we’ve come to do this and it not be like ‘why are you doing this?'”

“We’ve set out what we want to do and that’s to make music that comes from a completely different scene to appeal to people that have never listened to this type of music.

“We’re happy to be where we are, whereas a lot of bands would be embarrassed.”

Bring Me The Horizon and Coldplay will both be performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Exeter this May.